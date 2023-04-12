Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.14.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock traded up C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,600. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.47. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$4.65.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

