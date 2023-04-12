Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

