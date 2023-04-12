Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
OXLCN stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCN)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.