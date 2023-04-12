Pacific Sage Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,256 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.09 and its 200-day moving average is $184.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

