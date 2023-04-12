Pacific Sage Partners LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Impinj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PI. TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ PI opened at $135.88 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $147,806.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,695,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $147,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,695,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and have sold 76,582 shares worth $9,725,711. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.