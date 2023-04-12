Pacific Sage Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $186.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

