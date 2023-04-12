Pacific Sage Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,295,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 6.4% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

