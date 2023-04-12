Pacific Sage Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,322 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Applied Materials accounts for 0.3% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $116.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

