Pacific Sage Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.72.

TT stock opened at $171.04 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.85 and its 200-day moving average is $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

