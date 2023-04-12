PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $2,283,286.25 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $2,283,286.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,097.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $2,373,000.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $2,290,500.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $5,418,374.60.

On Friday, January 20th, Jennifer Tejada sold 93,942 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,633,194.26.

On Friday, January 13th, Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $574,856.70.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,013,709.91.

PD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. 1,423,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,610. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $35.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after acquiring an additional 180,197 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after buying an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,982,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,640,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

