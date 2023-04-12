Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.08

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $5.50. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 176,718 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,395 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

