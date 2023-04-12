PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Up 3.9%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.65. Approximately 31,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 247,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.
PAR Technology Stock Up 3.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAR Technology (PAR)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.