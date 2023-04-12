PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Up 3.9%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.65. Approximately 31,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 247,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

PAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 208.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,591,000 after acquiring an additional 342,480 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 818,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 232,267 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 353,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 48,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

