Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

