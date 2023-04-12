Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.
Park City Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Park City Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park City Group (PCYG)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.