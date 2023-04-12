PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Raised by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.74. 6,161,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,853,655. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

