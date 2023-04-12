PB Investment Partners L.P. Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

PB Investment Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,008 shares during the period. Envestnet accounts for approximately 7.5% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PB Investment Partners L.P. owned about 0.25% of Envestnet worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Envestnet by 791.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 326,487 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 937,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,966 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Envestnet by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,133,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,335,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Envestnet by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,217,000 after purchasing an additional 117,244 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envestnet

In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.24. 125,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,033. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Envestnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

See Also

