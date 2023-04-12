PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,930 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after buying an additional 3,898,114 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,307 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10,196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,893,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,643 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22,234.1% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,148,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.24. 577,686 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

