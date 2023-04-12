PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 93,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,937,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 486,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 361,927 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. 105,169 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $547.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

