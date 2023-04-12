PBMares Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 564,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,531 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,709,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 309,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
IJS traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.71. 85,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.