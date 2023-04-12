PBMares Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 0.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.96. The company had a trading volume of 174,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,439. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.81.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

