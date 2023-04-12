PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Tesla stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,163,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,721,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.09 and its 200 day moving average is $184.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

