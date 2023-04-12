PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCZ traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 194,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $65.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

