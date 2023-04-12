PBMares Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.78. The stock had a trading volume of 864,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,927. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.37 and its 200 day moving average is $407.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

