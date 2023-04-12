Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading 5.3% Higher

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.39 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 236,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 185,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Pelatro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of -0.16.

About Pelatro

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign lifecycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, customer data platform, and data monetization.

