Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.36.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.