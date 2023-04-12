Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $370.78

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 370.78 ($4.59) and traded as low as GBX 364.58 ($4.51). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 366.80 ($4.54), with a volume of 370,080 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.83) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 365 ($4.52).

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,709.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.28.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Stories

