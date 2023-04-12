Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Shares Down 10.1%

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 16,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Pharos Energy Trading Down 10.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.
Pharos Energy Company Profile
Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharos Energy (SOCLF)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.