PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Stock Price Up 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating) shares rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.16 and last traded at $99.14. Approximately 535,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,099,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.11.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 232.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $251,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

