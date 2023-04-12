Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Position Raised by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.96. 27,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,903. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $100.07.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

