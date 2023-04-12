PLATINCOIN Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $507,964.97 and approximately $25,030.03 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 731,761,434 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 731,750,967.50328 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.12127913 USD and is up 58.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $26,600.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

