PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 125,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 242,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $539.99 million, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

