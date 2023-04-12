Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock Holdings Cut by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 572,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,164 shares during the period. Post makes up approximately 5.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Post were worth $51,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Post by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Post by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Post by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.40. The company had a trading volume of 112,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,996. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.28 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Insider Activity

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.