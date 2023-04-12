PotCoin Market Cap Achieves $345,230.68 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $345,230.68 and approximately $91.38 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00307916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,227,486 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

