Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.50

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 49 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.77.
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
