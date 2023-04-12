Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,882,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

META stock opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,153 shares of company stock worth $12,359,132. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

