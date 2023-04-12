Prom 1-Day Volume Hits $15.80 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Prom has a market capitalization of $94.07 million and $15.80 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $5.15 or 0.00017193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00028543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,979.91 or 0.99994218 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.05166753 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,657,904.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.