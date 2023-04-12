Provenance Blockchain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

