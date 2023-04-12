Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.47

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 1972470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Provention Bio news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,662,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Francisco Leon sold 24,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $246,634.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,154,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,154,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,765,581. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

