PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $6.38

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.64. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 99,731 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

