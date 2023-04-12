PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $6.38

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCTGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.64. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 99,731 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.