Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,342,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 4,461,632 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $17.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,866,527.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,645,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.