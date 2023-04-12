Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.87. 20,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 314,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 91.66%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
