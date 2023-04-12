Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.87. 20,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 314,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Quanterix Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 91.66%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

About Quanterix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

