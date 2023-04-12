Quantum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $181,095.09 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.55 and approximately $181,095.09 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00028532 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018306 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,993.44 or 1.00040079 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,121.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

