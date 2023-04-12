QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $58.89 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

