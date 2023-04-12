Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Quest Resource Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. Quest Resource has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 17.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

