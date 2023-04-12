Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Down 9.1%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 1,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
Qurate Retail Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
