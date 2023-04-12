Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Down 9.1%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 1,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.