Radix Trading 34.3% Higher This Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $316.25 million and $10.08 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 34.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001136 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
Radix Coin Profile
Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,240,594,567 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.
Buying and Selling Radix
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.