Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:METCL)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance

NASDAQ:METCL opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.