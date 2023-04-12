Raymond James Increases Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$20.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.26% from the company’s current price.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.05.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ARE traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.49. The company had a trading volume of 375,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.58. The stock has a market cap of C$830.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.29 and a 1 year high of C$16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

