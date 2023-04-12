Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RLAY. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 11.2 %

RLAY traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.32. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $33.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,541.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,434 in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,757,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,204,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,062,000 after buying an additional 172,558 shares during the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.