Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.57

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and traded as high as $15.78. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 203,124 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBGLY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($92.88) to GBX 7,800 ($96.59) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($91.64) to GBX 7,575 ($93.81) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,893.75.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2406 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.