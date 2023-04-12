Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 6.4%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.87. 251,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,243,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 9.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The business’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,541.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,718,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,093,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,066 shares during the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

